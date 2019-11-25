Molly kilete, Abuja

The Director General, Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), Air Vice Marshal O.J. Osahon, has said the bureau had concluded plans to produce equipment that would make soldiers fighting the insurgency invisible to insurgents.

He said the equipment known as the Ramon Improvised Explosive Device (Ramon-IED) materials detector, would act as an early warning system to the troops and stop them from walking into mines and other obstacles laid by the terrorists.

Osahon during an interview in Abuja, said the equipment, which is the first of its kind in the world, would be made available to troops in a few months, adding that providing the equipment for troops would boost operational efficiency in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

According to him, when fully deployed, the Ramon- IED detector would boost morale of the troops and make them go extra mile in achieving positive result.

The Director General said his organization was partnering with the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), to use their laboratory produce the equipment. “The interesting thing is that the equipment was designed in Nigeria by about four professors, some distinguished engineers and military officers within six months. We designed it with a standoff distance of about fifty meters,” he said.

He however explained that due to lack of such laboratory in Nigeria, to perfect the work, which is laser based, it needs a specialized laboratory.

“So we had to look out for an ally and people we consider friendly,” he said. “It was in the process we decided to work with India. We had some initial challenges but we have signed an agreement. The organisation we are working with in India is a big organization and they produce over 75% of equipment that the armed forces of India require and they also export.”

He noted that research was the bedrock in being innovative and making progress in combating insurgency and will enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the troops.