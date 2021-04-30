From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, Friday announced the renaming of the ongoing Cointerinsurgency Operations in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known said the change of name was necessitated following the numerous successes and achievements recorded by the Nigerian army in the counterterrorism war over the years.

Besides, Yerima said the change of name was in line with the vision of the COAS of having “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”

Yerima in a statement said “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has approved the renaming of the ongoing Cointerinsurgency Operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK). This is premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army (NA) has made a lot of progress over the years and needs to re-align for better efficiency. Also affected the re-designation are the Army Super Camps which now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations. All these changes are with immediate effect.

“The renaming is in line with the COAS Vision of having “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”. It is the believe of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power. He further assured that the NA under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of jointness in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.