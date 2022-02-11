The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commenced a tour of the North East theatre of operations, to oversee troops’ performance and their onslaught against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He was with the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Chris Musa, expressing satisfaction over troops’ performance, and urged them to maintain the tempo.

The COAS, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) from Abuja, headed to Biu and Buratai, where he interacted with troops in the frontline.

He commended them for their sacrifices and commitment in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, charging them to be more vigilant and alert to their responsibilities.

He said, with discipline and commitment, the counter-insurgency war would soon be a thing of the past. He reassured them that administrative and operational challenges confronting their units would be given the desired attention.

At the palace of the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Umar, he told the royal father that he was soliciting the support of the traditional ruler and his subjects in the army’s operations.

“The cooperation and goodwill of the traditional institution and the citizenry are important and will go a long way for sustainable operational success,” he said.

The emir pledged the continuous support and cooperation of the people of the emirate. He thanked the COAS, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for the sacrifices and commitment displayed in combating the insurgency, urging them to remain resolute in discharging their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the country from enemies.

Army denies delaying soldiers’ January pay

Nigerian Army has described media reports over delay in the payment of soldiers’ January salary as misleading and an attempt to incite personnel against established precept of discipline in the service.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, prioritised the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements to personnel: “It must be emphasised that, over the years, the Nigerian Army (NA), has built a reputation and unbroken record of prompt payment of salaries and allowances. Officers and soldiers get their monthly salaries and allowances as and when due.

“Additionally, if there is any envisaged delay, troops are usually communicated through the internal communication mechanism. It is, therefore, instructive to state that, for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid.

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up sentiment with regard to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should, therefore, be outrightly discountenanced.

“The NA wishes to call on all credible media to distance themselves from the apparent unprofessional and disgraceful yellow journalism practiced by some media channels and purveyors of fake of news.

“Our troops are in high spirits and will not be distracted by any mischievous submission by agent provocateurs.”

Troops in frontline warned against gender-based violence

The Nigerian Army has concluded a sensitisation workshop on gender-based violence and abuse for officers and soldiers engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the North East aimed at “enhancing troops’ understanding on issues of sexual exploitation and abuse while carrying out operations.”

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Waidi Shaibu, said the army was engaged in various internal security operations across the country, so: “The workshop has become necessary to sensitize personnel on sexual and gender-based violence.

“The Nigerian Army has developed a policy on sexual exploitation and abuse to address the menace in conflict areas as part of effort to address gender-related issues.

“The adoption of this policy by the military will enable it effectively compete favourably with its counterparts across the globe. It will also facilitate strategic collaboration and gender-sensitive approach by the various security agencies, given the multidimensional conflict and security challenges confronting the country.”

The GOC warned officers and soldiers in the theatre against exploitation of vulnerable people, saying: “Those found wanting will have themselves to blame as punitive measures await perpetrators of the act.”

Shaibu was represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Sadisu Yakasai.

Deputy director, Civil Sponsorship Desk, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Colonel Peter Elayo, said the workshop was organised in army formations to reduce the spate of violence by military personnel. He charged commanders to factor into their operations issues of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.

The workshop had the theme “Gender Mainstreaming for Enhanced Professionalism.”

Participants were from the military, other law enforcement agencies and international non-governmental organisations.

Military reopens Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru road after 3 years

The Nigerian Army, Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, has reopened the Maiduguri-Gamboru Road, as part of post-insurgency recovery processes.

The road links Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and the Central African Republic. Commuters can now ply the road between 8:00am and 8:00pm daily. Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa, said: “Today’s reopening of the Maiduguri/Dikwa Road is part of the peace effort for the people of Borno State.

“It will ensure socio-economic development that could overcome the challenges of insecurity to life and property. I want to encourage you not to relent or be discouraged, because of the enormous challenges of security in the state. We in the Operation Hadin Kai will continue to support the state government in the restoration of peace in the North East.” He commended the state government for supporting the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other crimes.

Governor Babagana Zulum said: “Today, we are witnessing the reopening of the road from Dikwa to Gamboru/Ngala with unlimited access. The state government has provided patrol vehicles with logistics needed by the Army and other security agencies.

“This road was reopened three years ago, but with limited access. Now, we are reopening it with a view to ensure complete access to the regular movement of motorists and commuters.

“Vehicles coming from Maiduguri to Dikwa are free to travel to Gamboru/Ngala between 8am and 2pm daily. This is because of the protection needed for motorists and commuters. I want to call on motorists and commuters to strictly comply with the Army’s schedule of movement.”

He urged residents to support and cooperate with the Army and Civilian JTF to strengthen the relationship on security.

Banditry: COAS in Minna, charges against operational lapses

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers engaged in anti-banditry operations, stationed in Minna, Niger State, to take appropriate tactical measures and bold steps to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping in their areas of responsibility.

He equally charged the soldiers to be thorough and circumspect to expunge all operational lapses in the ongoing campaign. He gave the charge while on an operational tour of 31 Brigade’s area of responsibility in Minna. The tour was in continuation of his evaluation and review of troops’ operations in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other crimes.

He commended commanders for doing a good job and urged them not to be hesitant in communicating their challenges to the army hierarchy.

He said the Nigerian Army would continue to ensure that combat hardware and logistics were provided to reposition and enhance operations. He also urged the soldiers to work in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to effectively dismantle the network of banditry and kidnapping in their areas of operation.