The Nigerian Army Command Engineering Depot, Kaduna, has installed a state-of-the-art 3D printing machine to produce vehicle parts and medical implants. It also said it manufactured a surveillance vehicle fixed with a drone to enhance army operations in the North-East and other parts of the country.

This much was disclosed when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, visited the command headquarters to see some of the achievements recorded by the depot, as part of its contributions to counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Buratai, who was conducted round the complex by the commander, Major-General Sunday Araoye, and director-general, Defence Industries Corporation (DICON), Major-General Victor Ezugwu, inspected the five locally manufactured Nigerian Army (NA) Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) and the on-going production of new ones.

He also inspected repair of damaged/malfunctioned back-loaded armoured personnel carriers (APCs), troop-carriers and other combat vehicles, and had a feel of their operational capabilities. He was made to test-drive the MRAPs, APCs and troops-carrying vehicles and found them to be in good working condition.

The commandant said: “A state-of-the-art 3D printing machine for vehicles’ parts and medical implants has been installed.

“We have also manufactured a surveillance vehicle with drone attached to it to enhance NA’s operations.”

Buratai urged them to maintain the level of achievements recorded. He said the construction and repair of the MRAPs, troops’ vehicles and other combat equipment as well as the manufacturing of 12.6mm anti-aircraft guns and repair of back-loaded ones has proved to be impactful in the on-going war against insurgency and banditry.

He said, “The initiative and efforts of the NA in this regard have proven to be a force multiplier and very effective in the various theatres of operations in the fight against terrorism in the North-East and anti-banditry operations in the North-West.

“The efforts of the NA in this regard have so far saved Nigeria billions of naira that could have been used for the procurement of these military hardware and equipment.”

New PRO for Sector 2 OPLD assumes office

The new Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Damaturu, Yobe State, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu, has assumed duty, with a promise to boost the relationship between the military and the media in fighting the insurgency war.

He was until his appointment Staff Officer 3 in charge of Information/Publication and Social Media at the Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations, Abuja.

Anyanwu said his tenure would encourage open-door reporting to enable journalists get first-hand and timely information and updates on military operations. He assured journalists of a robust partnership through regular media parley.

He promised to organise training, seminars and workshops for journalists and social media bloggers to enhance their accuracy and timely reportage of Army activities, in line with the vision of the Commander, Sector 2 OPLD, Brigadier General Oluyede.

He thanked his predecessor for projecting activities of the command and maintaining a good working relationship with the media and promised to build on his successes, even as he called for support and cooperation from journalists.

The former PRO, Lieutenant Oteh, thanked officers and soldiers of the sector for their support, and extended the same thanks to the state chapter of the Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ).

He urged them to cooperate with his successor.

Army PT officers, soldiers charged to maintain lead in sports

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has challenged officers and soldiers of the Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) to return the Nigerian Army to its enviable position in sporting activities.

This is just as the army chief said the just ended Officers Conference 2020 would provide the requisite support to the army for combat efficiency in furtherance of its operations, exercises and sports.

He gave the charge at the opening of the Directorate Conference 2020 at Ogundeko Hall, Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State; with theme, “Repositioning the Nigerian Army Physical Training Corps through Effective Training in Support of the Nigerian Army Operations and Excellence in Sports.”

The conference aimed at exploring options for repositioning the DAPT to meet contemporary fitness challenges in support of the Nigerian Army’s operations and exercises. It featured series of lectures delivered by seasoned academicians and professionals.

Buratai represented by the Corps Commander Infantry, Major General Stevenson Olugbenga Olabanji, reiterated his vision to ensure a Nigerian Army “that is professional, law abiding, physically and mentally sound at all times.

“The training conference therefore should assist the Physical Training Corps of the Nigerian Army to take its pride of place in providing requisite support to the Nigerian Army, for combat efficiency and excellence in sports.

“You will recall that upon my assumption of office in July 2015, my vision for the Nigerian Army was and still remains to ensure that the Nigerian Army becomes professionally responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Consequently, operational, administrative and logistics strategies were evolved to refocus on the fight against insurgency and other security threats nationwide.

“I have devoted a lot of resources for infrastructural and human capacity development, in addition to the training of our sportsmen and women for participation in various national and international sports and military games/sporting activities.

“I have followed events in the Physical Training Corps in the last one year. I have observed the diligence with which the personnel of this Corps have carried out the onerous task of keeping the NA fit for combat efficiency.

“I am also not unmindful of the recent achievements of our sportsmen in various sporting events, as outlined by the Director Physical Training in his welcome address.

“Consequently, the twin issues of fitness training and drive for sports excellence have led to mark achievements both by the NA and the individual sportsmen.

“While the NA under my watch, is thus improving welfare and general administration of all NA personnel, the provision of welfare through training has also remained one of my major priorities.

“I feel obliged to be part of the efforts by the Physical Training Corps to review its present state, in relation to the existing fitness and combat challenges in the NA; with the aim to reposition itself.

“I sincerely look forward to you harmonising your presentations, deliberations and brainstorming sessions, to evolve strategies and tactical level efforts that would satisfy the purpose of the DOTC 2020.

“It is only then, that the aim and objectives of this PT Officers Training Conference would have been achieved.”

Buratai to soldiers: No room for disloyalty

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has again warned that there would be no room for disloyalty among officers and soldiers, as the Nigerian Army is determined to stabilise democracy: “Democracy remains the only panacea for development and progress world over.”

He charged personnel not to allow themselves to be used by greedy politicians and enemies of the nation to achieve their selfish desires. He gave the warning when he met with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Field Commanders in Abuja recently.

He said the Nigerian Army would not fold its arms and watch any force destabilise the peace in the country.

He urged the PSOs and commanders to pass the message to their subordinates in their various formation, units and commands:

“There will be no room for disloyalty amongst all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA). The best system of governance is democracy and we must all ensure that Nigeria’s democracy remains stable and steady. We will not allow any force, elements or destabilising agents in or outside our country to set our beloved country on fire. We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilisation.”