Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has distributed food items and cash to 674 households affected by insurgency in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government council in Borno.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau.

Gusau said that the beneficiaries were refugees in Niger Republic due to their displacement in the heat of insurgency in the state few years ago, before returning back.

He further said that the governor, who travelled to Damasak to meet the beneficiaries, supervised the distribution of assorted bags of grains to each household and directed that each of the household given N10,000, as part of the immediate support package.

Gusau added that the governor, who also inspected the ongoing construction of 10,000 houses to accommodate returnees in Damasak, inspected the vandalised irrigation facilities in the area and directed the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to invite engineers to assess them for immediate repairs.

“The governor also directed the state road maintenance agency to work on a damaged bridge in the area that linked Nigeria with Niger Republic.

“While in Damasak, the governor also visited the general hospital and the Military Taskforce Brigade where he commended the officers and men for their efforts at securing the area.

“The governor urged the Brigade Commander of the taskforce to allow people access to their farmlands early, as against the 10 am. it had earlier fixed,” he said. (NAN)