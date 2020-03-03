Uche Usim, Abuja

To ameliorate their sufferings occasioned by terrorist attacks, the management of Jaiz Bank Plc led by the Managing Director, Mr Hassan Usman on Tuesday donated relief materials comprising food and non-food items to victims of insurgency housed in various internally displaced persons’ camps in Borno State.

The team also visited Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in Maiduguri to commiserate with him over the resurgent attacks in the state.

Items presented included 600 bags of rice and 350 pieces of clothing materials.

He said: “We are here to recognise the sacrifices you have been making and this we consider our widows’ mite to assist in ameliorating the suffering of the displaced persons in the state.”

The bank prayed for tranquillity and peace as the North East has been a hotbed of criminality in recent years.