From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the President, Muhammadu Buhari, being the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of not allowing the soldiers to unleashed military might on the insurgents operating across some parts of Nigeria thus emboldening them to unleash more terror on the people.

CAN accused the government of conspiracy in the ongoing war against insurgency, expressing fear that the war may not end due to several interests and lack of political will of the political class.

CAN Chairman in Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, to herald activities marking the 45th anniversary of CAN, advised President Buhari to stop being bias as he may be forced to flee office for his life if Nigeria should collapse under his watch.

He stressed that insurgents especially members of Boko Haram could be defeated within a week once government takes the war against insurgency serious.

He said: “What is happening at the moment is that government is conspiring against Nigeria and Nigerians. If government is ready to win the battle against insurgency, they would do that in one week. They will defeat boko haram in one week but the point is what do they want to achieve from it?

“You can only be President when there is a Nigeria, if there is no Nigeria today, Mr. Buhari will leave Aso rock and he will run for his life. For anybody to tell me that the military we have in Nigeria cannot defeat boko haram i will not accept it, it’s untrue.

“The government must be sincere in the fight against insurgency. Mr. President shouldn’t be looking the other way. It’s unfortunate that we fail to deal with boko haram but choose to go after Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

“After the 22 Muslims were killed in Plateau state some days ago, somebody threatened that there would be reprisal attacks and up till now he has not been arrested. Does he has two heads, are we not in the same country?

“You go after other people from other part of the country but you cannot deal with people from your own side who are threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to God and God will deliver Nigeria.

“Historically, no one that conspired against Nigeria went go scot-free. People have done it in the past, and that God is still alive. That is why we are saying there is still cause for us to still celebrate Nigeria. God will still fight the battle for us and we will continue to have our peace and rest in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, CAN Assistant General Secretary, Biodun Sanyaolu, stressed that Nigeria has brilliant security men who have excelled and displayed competence in operations outside the country and should be allowed to deal with the case insurgency.

He said: “Terrorists are operating with impunity wherever and whenever they wanted. Our security agencies are giving us the impression that these terrorists, those operating in the northwest are named bandits by their friends and sympathizers.”