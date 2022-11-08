From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, has commended the armed forces and the security agencies for drastically reducing the security challenges in the country.

Mungono, who spoke at the opening of the Defence Advisers and Attachés Annual Conference, in Abuja, noted that the latest move to curtail activities of terrorists and other criminal groups has yielded very positive results.

The NSA, while listing insurgency, terrorism, secessionist, illegal oil bunkering, banditry, kidnapping and cattle, among other violent crimes which, hitherto, ravaged most parts of the country, said the military and security agencies has recorded a high degree of success in all operations, as well as substantial levels of peace and stability in the North East and North West.

He said this is clearly evident by the continued mass surrender of terrorists and their sympathisers, particularly in the North East, just as he harped on the need to strengthen regional cooperation, to further ensure the success of ongoing military operations.

He said: “Similar degrees of success are also being recorded in other zones of the country, especially in addressing crude oil theft and secessionist activities, amongst others. I must also mention the support of our neighbours in our regional counterterrorism efforts, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin, under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The transnational nature of the current threats has made regional cooperation a matter of utmost necessity.

“Additionally, we have continued to strengthen collaboration with our international partners in terms of capacity building, and strategic intelligence sharing. These strategic partnerships are mainly driven by the defence Attaché system.”

While commending the DIA for strengthening alliances to promote Nigeria’s regional and international interest, the NSA noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was determined to go to great lengths to ensure that the country attained the desired level of peace, stability and prosperity.

While noting that defence advisers and attachés played a significant role in intelligence architecture by providing strategic estimates in partnership with foreign allies, the NSA said it was important that DIA broadens its horizon to explore avenues to improve indigenous capability in the various dimensions of national security.

He said the DIA has continued to play a central role in the intelligence community, particularly in providing technological capabilities, and external and domestic security assessments, mainly of military nature.

“This is a key function of the agency of which the Chief of Defence Intelligence has discharged with great zeal, commitment and determination under my coordination. I, therefore, implore you to always provide us with timely and actionable intelligence, in order to shape the global strategic landscape to our advantage.

“Let me also share with you from my experience, that developing strong partnerships and relationships in your host countries as well as countries of accreditation is very vital for a successful tour of duty as defence advisers and defence attaches.

“In addition, I need not stress the overarching importance of your subordination to the ambassador or high commissioner, as well as the cordial relationship between the defence section and the embassy staff.

“You must note that you are all military actors expected to perform established institutional tasks in a civilian setting. That is why you were specially selected as elite carrier officers, considering that your work schedule involves directly dealing with civilian diplomats, which requires a lot of tact and professionalism.

“Furthermore, it is instructive that you align your responsibilities with the prescribed guidelines in the relevant portions of the national security strategy of 2019, National Defence Policy of 2017 and the National Military Strategy of 2022.”

He expressed the hope that the outcome of the conference would reinforce the existing strategies and proffer new ones to address some perennial security challenges.