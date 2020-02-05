Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) said it has launched Operation Rattle Snake 3 to wipe out remnants of terrorists operating in the North-East.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known on Wednesday, said the operation is specifically targeted at selected locations within the North-East to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

Daramola said in the statement:

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has launched OPERATION RATTLE SNAKE 3 against terrorists’ elements in the Northeast of the Country. The Air Interdiction Operation, which commenced yesterday, 4 February 2020, will target selected locations within the Northeast in order to further degrade the remnants of the terrorists as well as deny them freedom of action.

“On Day One of the Operations, airstrikes by NAF attack aircraft resulted in the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno State. The air strikes were executed following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, indicating that ISWAP fighters were harboured in some buildings at the southern edge of the settlement. Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its fighter jets to engage the location, scoring accurate hits on the designated target leading to the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”