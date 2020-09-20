Olakunle Olafioye

The Nigerian Air Force has been urged to pursue viable solutions by partnering knowledge-led organisations that will support its vision and mission in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

A top security expert and President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr Onah Ekhomu, gave the advice during a courtesy visit to Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao.

Ekhomu noted that “the new threat environment has the enemy targeting command and control capabilities, targeting power and information infrastructure, and targeting soft targets – the people. We must pursue viable solutions by partnering knowledge-led organisations like AISSON that will support the vision and mission of NAF.”