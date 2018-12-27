Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A cleric, Prophet Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi, of the Word Bible Church, has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to organise a national prayer and fasting session against the challenge of insecurity the nation is currently facing.

He said since all human efforts of physical weapon of warfare had failed in winning the war, it was high time Nigerians sought divine help, adding that a concerted effort of national prayer and fasting including all faith based organisation, particularly Christians and Muslims, is the only way out now.

Prophet Kumoluyi spoke during a special programme at the Ekiti branch of his church in Igbara Odo, his hometown, which was organised to celebrate the Christmas season for workers of the church.

The cleric, who commended President Buhari on his fight against corruption, urged him (The President) to step up the game in the anti-graft war by ensuring that anyone found guilty is duly punished.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on the need to cushion the harsh economic effect said to be biting hard on the citizenry, saying the nation is currently passing through a phase that is mere sacrifice for a fulfilling future.

Kumoluyi’s words, “I want to appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to let us come together all people who believe in God, particularly Nigerians of both the Muslim and Christian faith, we should pray and fast and we will win the war against insurgency.

“The government has used all his powers, all its physical weapons and this appear to be failing us. I want to assure that if we sincerely come together, pray and fast, God will end this problem for the nation.”

Urging that only a concerted effort on the part of government and the people that would win the anti-graft war, Prophet Kumoluyi continued, “We thank God for the life of our president for having been fighting corruption.

“We should not only encourage him but also join hands in fighting corruption with him.

“There is a country in this world that kills any of its citizens found to be guilty of corruption and we have seen that in that country, corruption has drastically reduced.

“We can have such law in the nation and our leaders need to have the political will to not only enact such law bit ensure that they are enforced. By now, we ought to have people jailed for been guilty of corruption.”

Prophet Kumoluyi also enjoined Christians to emulate Christ’s virtues in celebrating Christmas, “We should emulate Christ with humility, holiness, faithfulness which is his watchword, we must be faithful in every area of our life, we must be faithful to our government and not siphon government’s money.

“Live and kindness are very important in our life, as we celebrate this Christmas, we are the light of the world, let us show forth these characteristics and let the world emulate us.

“We must celebrate Christmas with sober reflection not like the people of the world who celebrate it with all kinds of mundane activities. This is not the way to celebrate Christmas.

“You should celebrate Christmas with spreading the gospel, make frantic effort to ensure that God’s kingdom is populated and God will bless you, we should also emulate the spirit of giving just as Christ and God have done for us.

“Give to widows, orphans, men and women of God and others who lack. ”