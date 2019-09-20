Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Heads of security agencies in Borno State have resolved to step up collaboration in the fight against new security threats by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi ,while addressing the security heads including military commanders, police commissioners, commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security Service (DSS), Civilian JTF and Local Government chairmen, yesterday at the Maimalari Cantonment, said the meeting was organised to fasts track the restoration of peace in the troubled Northeast states.

“The aim is to bring the LGA officials together so that we can chart a way forward.The military troops in the counter-insurgency operation are determined to protect the people.The attempts by Boko Haram insurgents to disrupt the education calendar is not going to succeed”.

The Army had earlier on debunked claims of new security threats in Borno State. It maintained that neither Maiduguri, the state capital nor any educational institution was under security threats.

Speculations were rife in Borno State as messages of impending attacks on schools and education institutions went viral on the social media.

The threat came after an attack on Dalori, a small community behind the University of Maiduguri Monday night.