From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said intensified military operations in the last few days have brought members of the Boko Haram and Islamic States of African Province (ISWAP) to their knees as over 150 terrorists and bandits were killed in various operations in the North East and Northwestern parts of the county.

The DHQ also disclosed that no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families have surrendered to the firepower of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, stressing that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists operating in the northeast have been humbled.

The defence headquarters added that in the last few weeks, soldiers on counter insurgency operations have recovered several weapons from the terrorists, while over one thousand of them, who could no longer stand the heavy firing power of the military have surrendered to troops, alongside their family members.

Acting Director, Defence Media Organisation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at a briefing on military operations conducted between July 29 to August 12, across the country.

He said that within the period under review, soldiers discovered and deactivated several illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils, as well as two boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.

Onyeuko, while giving an update on military operations conducted between July 28 and August 12, said various kinetic operations were carried out to deny terrorists, armed bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action and frustrated their movement of arms and other illegal items in all theatres of operations.

He said: “Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, three terrorists’ collaborators, as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms.

“1,051 rounds of ammunition, including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items were also recovered.

“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen, no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families, comprising adult females and children surrendered to their own troops at different locations in the North East.”

