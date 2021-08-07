From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Army headquarters in Abuja has raised the alarm that Boko Haram has resorted to cheap and uncoordinated video propaganda to

seek relevance, as the military intensifies operations in the North East to rout out the terrorists.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku, who made this known in a statement said: “Faced with the obvious reality of defeat and inability to carry out attacks that have hitherto been the strategy to assert relevance in the eyes of the public, Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) have resorted to cheap propaganda in order to seek relevance.

“This of course, was as a result of the sustained and well coordinated military bombardments from both land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“This sustained operation has exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and their sympathizers, whose only available weapon now, is cheap and uncoordinated propaganda.

“In recent times, a good number of these terrorists have surrendered to troops in different locations across the theatre, a trend that indicates that they are loosing the capacity to remain in the fight. Apparently, there are indications that their fighting capability has been severely encumbered by devastating depletion, with their remnants deserting various enclaves, leaving behind a few diehards that will undoubtedly be eliminated by the highly spirited troops of OPHK in no distant future.

“In a bid to replenish their fast depleting fighting force and clandestinely conscript unsuspecting individuals to join their fold, BHT embarked on a subtle recruitment drive using the said propaganda video to portray a lavish lifestyle in their so-called fortress; a psychological strategy desperately deployed to attract impressionable youths and unsuspecting individuals.

“A cursory look at the video revealed an amateur work of doctored old clips and images from different backgrounds, skewed with blurred imageries that are incoherent and illogical. The incontrovertible reality is that the group is facing imminent destruction and extinction. Contrary to the false impression they attempt to project, of a blissful live in their enclaves, the true situation in their evil enclave is one of hunger, disease, brutality, high level of immorality and the constant fear of military offensives.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.