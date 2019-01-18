Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern over the interruption of aid delivery to about 76,000 internally-displaced people in Rann, a town in eastern Borno State about 10 kilometers from the border with Cameroon, following a deadly attack by a non-state armed group.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen, Friday.

Kallon said: “The interruption in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Rann is the direct result of an attack that started at dusk on January 14, 2019, at the military base, and continued into the next day.

“At the time of the attack, an estimated 76,000 internally-displaced people were living in Rann.”

He added that “a medical clinic, warehouses with humanitarian supplies and accommodation for aid workers were looted and/or destroyed during the attack, the market, and shelters in the camp were burned down by the attackers. Several civilian fatalities have also been reported, although the total number is not yet known, and thousands are reported to have fled to Cameroon.

“14 aid workers, who were in Rann during the attack were able to hide; they were withdrawn the day after by helicopter. At present, Rann is inaccessible to international humanitarian organisations both by road and by air.

“The attacks on Rann, that are increasingly frequent, are having a devastating impact on the civilians taking refuge in this isolated town and severely affecting our ability to deliver life-saving aid to women, men and children in need,” said Mr. Kallon.

“This attack has spread fear among an already vulnerable population, and humanitarian assets were also targeted. I urge the government of Nigeria to protect civilians, including aid workers,” Kallon concluded.