From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Insurgency: VSF to spend over N1 billion on rebuilding Benue communities

Victims Support Funds, (VSF) has indicated its readiness to expend over One billion Naira into the rebuilding of six local government areas of Benue State that were affected by insurgency.

Team leader of VSF, Mrs. Nana Tanko who stated this on Tuesday during the flag off of distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Ortese, Guma local government area listed the benefitting LGAs to include Guma, Gwer West, Konshisha, Logo, Makurdi and Agatu.

She noted that VSF which is founded by former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theopilus Danjuma (rtd) has another 180 million naira to be spent on economic empowerment programs for the IDPs in the state.

Tanko who disclosed that she had gone round the six local governments, decried the massive destruction of infrastructures in the State describing it as ‘incredible’ even as she urged the Federal government to take steps to reconstruct the damaged communities to enable the people return to ancestral homes and engage in their farming business.

She explained that the Foundation has designed programs covering seven strategic areas that will respond to the needs of the people.

Tanko identified the seven strategic areas to include food distribution, health and medical care, pschyo-socio support and mental living, safety and shelter, acres to water, hygiene, as well as provide support for primary health care centers.

“The Victims Support Funds was established in 2014 to cater for victims of terrorism in Nigeria. It is to complement the Federal Government effort in taking care of victims of terrorism.

“Terrorism has spread to the North Central that is why we are intervening. This is the third time we are doing so in the State

“It is the first of its kind in comprehensive humanitarian program in Nigerian democracy. The food items should be able to reach within 6 months over 100,000 people”, Mrs. Nana said.

On his part, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom while commending VSF for the intervention urged the Federal Government to be alive to her responsibility of securing the lives of Nigerians.

“Those in Abuja are not human beings. How can they allow over 1.5 million to be in camp? Imagine over 22,000 people staying in (Ortese) camp under the rain and sun”, Ortom fumed.