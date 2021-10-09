Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has set up two Special General Court Marshal(GCM), to try a total 158, officers and soldiers for offences committed in the ongoing counter terrorism operations in the north east. The 158, personnel, comprises 28 Officers and 130 Soldiers.

Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, while inaugurating the Special GCM, and General Court Martial headed by Brigadier General Dominic Udofa, as president and Major General Bainze Mohammed, respectively, charged them to carry out their assignment diligently and be guided to do justice to the accused personnel, the victims and to the state without fear, Favour or affection.

Gen. Musa, while noting that military court martial are aimed at enforcing discipline in the military which may review, reduce or remove the rights and privileges of convicted service personnel, said it is unique to the military and a tributary of criminal trial in Nigeria Criminal Justice System.

He said “conduct of military trials under the Armed Forces Act is to deal with matters that pertain directly to the regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of military personnel.

” To maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military as an institution must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with the extant law”.

The GCM which is sitting at the Maimalari Cantonment Officers Mess Maiduguri, has Squadron Leader Audu Satomi as Judge Advocate for the Special Court Martial and Lieutenant Colonel Rotimi Bakari, Judge Advocate for the GCM, respectively.

