From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A group of women in Borno have demanded information on the whereabouts of their husbands, children and family members arrested by the military in connection with Boko Haram over a decade ago.

The women under the aegis of Jire Dole Network made the demand Monday at an event to mark the 8th year of the attack on Giwa Barrack of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Executive Director, Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development; the group coordinating the women, Hamsatu Allamin, said more than 2,000 men and children allegedly arrested by the military troops in Maiduguri and its environs since 2011 have not been accounted for.

She said scores of young men and boys were “arrested by the military allegedly for being members of Boko Haram while their relatives do not know their whereabouts.”

She said the women have appeared before a presidential panel investigating the matter in the past but expressed concern only 3,000 persons have been released so far

The event was attended by dozens of women whose husbands and children are yet to be released or seen.

The Giwa Army Barrack in Maiduguri, the state capital, which house a detention facility for Boko Haram suspect, was attacked by insurgents on 14th March 2014. Dozens of suspects set free by the insurgents reportedly died in the confusion that ensued

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .