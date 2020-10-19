Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, yesterday, declared today as special fasting and prayers day for divine intervention for an end to insurgency in the state.

The governor stated this in a statement, yesterday, in Maiduguri.

“I hereby declare Monday, October 19, for the second round of statewide fasting and prayers for peace in Borno. I will like to request, with gratitude, that we approach the fast with the same enthusiasm, devotion and faithfulness as we did on Monday, February 24. I will like to clarify that there will be no public holiday on Monday and there will be no dramatic gatherings.

“What is required is the purity of our intentions and submission to Allah as we fast and pray from our homes, offices, market shops, other businesses and places of legitimate endeavours. One of the key goals of fasting together is deferring to the Almighty as a community in worship and hope.

“Fasting together would also remind us of the realities we face and strengthen the faith and patriotism of our military and volunteers in front lines as well as others who risk their lives for humanitarian and reconstruction courses.

“Our fast in worship should very well include prayers against anyone funding or supporting Boko Haram in any way, and prayers against anyone who consciously benefits from the Boko Haram crisis by any means,” Zulum said.

The governor who held series of meetings with stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, over the week, said another way to support the military and other security agencies in the fight against the insurgents was for the people to provide useful information to security agencies