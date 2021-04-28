Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr Mohamed Yahya and Senior Political Officer, United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS), Wednesday met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, to brainstorm on the insecurity ravaging the Lake Chad Basin, Sahel region and the north east part of the country.

Yahya, said he was at the army headquarters to solicit the support of the Nigerian Army for regional stabilization strategy of the Lake Chad Basin and support the army in its operations at ensuring peace and security of the North East.

While commending officers and soldiers for their sacrifice at curbing the activities of terrorists and the various operations to restore peace in the country, he said the UNDP with support from the federal and

state governments have developed regional stabilization facilities with components. He said the UNDP, has a good working relationship with the Nigerian army through it’s Civil Military Coordination programs that works closely with the army in the North East and thanked the army for its continue support the organisation and urged it not to relent.

Responding, the COAS represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans(COPP), Major-General Ahanatu, commended the activities of UNDP in a volatile area like the North East and called for collaboration in the area of peace and development of the region.

He also assured him of the support of the army for the UNDP to succeed in its mandate.

In a related development, the Senior Political officer UNOWAS led by the Senior Human Right and Political Adviser, Mr Williams Liforgo were also at Army Headquarters to solicit for collaboration to end regional insecurity around the Lake Chad Basin.

Liforgo, while stating that UNOWAS was established with a mandate to promote peace and security in West and Central Africa Sub regions, said the UN Security Council has mandated his organisation to explore means and support member states address the security in the region.

Responding, the COAS applauded the UN concern for peace, security and stability of the sub region. He urged the UN to always avail the NA with its plans for possible collaboration and assistance. The COAS also pledged to support all UN programmes in tandem with NA activities towards ending Insurgency and all forms of criminality in the sub region. He said the NA is making concerted efforts and exploiting different avenues in ensuring peace at the Lake Chad Basin.