Suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) last night carried out a fresh attack on Kautukari, a community in Chibok LGA of Borno State.

TheCable repoted that the insurgents stormed the community around 6pm and started shooting randomly. The invaders were said to have torched houses while locals fled into the bush for safety.

Soldiers stationed at a military forward operation base (FOB) in Kada, two kilometres away from Kautukari, were said to have been dislodged. It was, however, gathered that troops have been mobilised from the army’s 117 battalion in Chibok town to the area. Kautukari is 17km away from Chibok town.

Efforts to reach Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesman, for comments on the incident were not successful as he didn’t respond to calls or text message.

The attack came months after suspected Boko Haram insurgents stormed Kawtakare, Korohuma and Pemi in Chibok LGA.

Four persons were reportedly killed in the attack while a total of 110 building were set ablaze by the insurgents.