From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has called on African leaders to safeguard democracies in the continent through the adherence to the rule of law and delivery of good governance.

Communications Officer of the Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo in a statement to mark this year’s international day of democracy, quoted Ms Ann Iyonu Executive Director of GJF as saying that “essential values of democracy such as the rule of law, separation of powers and constitutionalism are no longer adhered to in many Africa countries” and this trend poses a threat for the survival of the continent’s democracy.

According to Iyonu, democracy as a form of government is a platform for achieving peace, equality, justice, inclusion and sustainable development.

She noted however, in many African countries today, the essential values of democracy such as the rule of law, separation of powers and constitutional term limits are no longer adhered to.

Iyonu therefor called on African government to deliver on electioneering promises to safeguard democracy.

The statement read in part: “This situation poses a threat to the survival of democracy in Africa, as the promises of peace, justice, and human freedoms are daily betrayed.

“To safeguard our democracies from further recession and attacks, we call in governments to deliver on the promises of good governance, and prioritise free and credible elections and guarantee the rights of all citizens.

“Democracy flourishes in an atmosphere of peace, freedom and justice. This is the route we should follow to shore up our democracies and make democracy meaningful to all citizens.”