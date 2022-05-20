By Henry Uche

As the world commemorates the 2022 annual Human Resource Day on Friday, May 20th, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has joined its voice to celebrates Human Resource Managers across the globe.

The president & Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, whose Joy and gladness of heart knew no bound made this remark in Lagos while taking a 2KM road walk with other members of the Institute in Alausa Business District, Ikeja.

Mojeed who is a fellow of the Institute, said, “International Human Resources Day is a global commemoration of the Human Resource profession. The day provides an opportunity to recognize HR professionals and publicize the significant contributions we are making to the people development agenda across the country,”

The human resource expert added that the place of human resource management cannot be relegated in the corporate world, saying that the progress or otherwise of any organisation is to a large extent a function of how well human capital managers could manage the people for the growth and development both personnel and organisation.

He added that Human Resource Profession is one to be proud of and deserves due recognition, acknowledgement and appreciation from other professions given its significance in the corporate world.

“We cannot deny that HR is the heart of the business. And there is no better way to celebrate ourselves and our beloved profession.” he maintained.