By Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As the world celebrates the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has called for more efforts from the government to tackle the menace.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement to commemorate the day lamented the spike in cases of rape, domestic abuse, and workplace assault in Nigeria.

Owoaje while noting that “unfortunately, the Nigerian government efforts have not been responsive enough to mete out punishment to perpetrators of those crimes” stated that “there is also a near absence of victim support and compensation for the ridiculously small number of cases being prosecuted.”

He noted that the group identifies with the plight of women and girls experiencing violence and demanded a zero tolerance to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

According to him government and relevant agencies must be compelled to make and enforce laws and policies that protect women against all forms of violence including rape, domestic abuse, deprivation, discrimination and all other identified ways in which women suffer victimization.

The statement read in part “The National Assembly passed the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, VAPP in May 2015 to deal with cases of rape in Nigeria. We urge the State House of Assemblies not yet to domesticate this law to do so. Furthermore, the Federal and State Legislative arms should enact and follow up on existing laws that protect women against all forms of violence including intimate partner violence, sexual harassment, human trafficking, female genital mutilation and child marriage.

“Our educational curriculum must be reformulated to include the teaching of young children in primary and secondary schools on the dangers of violence against women in order for the boys and girls to grow up with the conscious understanding of these dangers, and as grownups, the women will be imbued with courage and confidence to speak out when they encounter such issues.

“Functional Police hotlines where people can quickly report the incident of violence against women should be provided and shared with the public, and when cases are reported, they must be thoroughly investigated and culprits brought to book.”