For bolstering transparency in government and prioritising employee benefits, the Alliance for Integrity (AI) in the Public Service has delivered a Vote of Confidence on the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku.

This was even as the group urged other Government agencies, coordinating Ministers to protect appointees from vultures who seek to abuse public office and intimidate those at the helms of power with puerile allegations.

The Alliance for Integrity in the Public Service, a non-partisan coalition group set up by public servants who want to see a change to the notions ascribed to public administration in Nigeria, noted in a communique that Sadiku has been an astute professional with investment banking experience having led one of the top financial institutions in the country and effectively managed their resources throughout her 21-year banking career.

The group also cited a paper by the Director-General, Ethics and Corporate Compliance Institute of Nigeria (under the Federal Ministry of Justice), Sir Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani who passed a Vote of Confidence stating that Sadiku understood that the standards, regulations and policy are only the beginning and she went on to establish systems, processes and structures that are required to ensure transparent and open public service.

This came on the back of allegations that led to the blockage of the NIPC Head Office from 9th till 20th July 2020.

The portion of the statement read “We acknowledge that there might be a breakdown in communication between peoples, but unfounded allegations including nepotism, abuse of office, lack of understanding of the thrust of NIPC is uncommon of Ms Sadiku who has demonstrated stellar results through judiciously publishing annual reports, prioritising staff welfare; and even enhancing Staff allowances with the introduction of Productivity Allowance, Post Service Benefit and Staff Housing Loan Scheme in 2018 all aimed at bolstering employees sense of obligation”.