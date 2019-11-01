The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a stern warning to its members and, particularly, match officials, to guard against acts and practices that could be seen to encourage match fixing and match manipulation in any way or form in the coming football season.

With the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season due to kick off on Sunday, the NFF said it encourages match officials and other workers in football to recognise, resist and report any act, practice or tendency that may appear, remotely or directly, to seek to compromise the integrity of any given football match at any point in time.

“It is important that NFF members, including members of Congress, stakeholders, referees, match commissioners and referee assessors, and, indeed everyone involved in the game, resist and report all acts that may seek to compromise the integrity of a game. The NFF will monitor actions and inaction within the perspectives of errors in decisions, which could be classified as: 1) Error of Judgment 2) Error of Knowledge and 3) Deliberate Act.

“The NFF is on a wavelength of zero tolerance for match fixing and match manipulation in any way. The Federation will come down hard on anyone involved in any practice that may seek to bring the game to disrepute,” Barrister Okey Obi, head of the NFF Integrity Unit, told thenff.com.