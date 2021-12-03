By Steve Agbota

40 women have graduated from the Class of 2021 Batch B of the Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS), a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of INTELS Nigeria Limited.

WEPSS was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained in two batches every year. Since inception eight years ago, about 1,500 women, drawn from various communities across the country, have benefited from the empowerment scheme.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

During the graduation ceremony Wednesday at the WEPSS Training Centre, Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port, INTELS also donated 1,000 garments to Engraced Life Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to supporting girls and women in their fight against breast cancer.

The garments were presented by the Managing Director of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Pasquale Fiore, to the Founder of Engraced Life Foundation, Ethel Olomu.

Olomu, who is a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor, expressed appreciation to INTELS for the gesture, which she said would support the Foundation’s vision of giving “someone the chance to live again”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .