From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A two-bed room apartment belonging to a pastor, Innocent Lawrence has been gutted by fire.

The apartment which is within a storey building at 23 Chukwudumebi Street,

beside Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, Delta State, was razed by the fire.

Eyewitness said the fire which occurred on Wednesday, allegedly resulted from electric fault.

According to the source, the apartment went up in flames when a plugged rechargeable lantern allegedly discharged.

It was learnt that the quick intervention of the state fire service prevented the fire from spreading to other apartments.

Lawrence, a pastor with The Chapel of His Glory, Asaba, while narrating his ordeal, said he was planning his wedding for next month.