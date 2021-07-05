From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military, police and intelligence agencies to ensure the safe and early release of all abducted victims, expressing concern over attacks in Kaduna and Niger States largely targeted at students.

The president described kidnapping as cowardly and despicable, condemning it as an assault on affected families and the nation.

The president, noting the ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas, urged security forces to ‘act swiftly’ to rescue all students abducted in the affected states and ensure their safe return.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the disturbing incidents of student abductions, mostly in northern states, is threatening to undermine efforts at boosting school enrolment in states that have been adjudged to educationally backwards.

The president called on state governments to ensure compliance with the UN-supported Safe Schools Programme which the administration had adopted.

