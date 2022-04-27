The Anglican Church of Nigeria, Bida Diocese, Niger State, has called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in tackling insecurity and economic challenges.

It made the call in a communique issued, yesterday, at the end of its eighth Synod held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, GRA Bida and signed by the Bishop of the Diocese and president of the Synod, Rt. Rev. Jonah Kolo.

The Synod which had as its theme “Be Strong in the Lord” decried the increasing rate of insecurity and high cost of living in the country. It specifically lamented that incessant attacks by terrorists in some parts of the Niger State which had crippled economic activities forcing communities to abandon their ancestral homes.

It also observed with dismay the wanton killings in Kaduna State, and urged governments at all levels to be proactive in securing lives and properties of citizens.

It also condemned in strong terms the dilapidated road infrastructure in Niger State, and called on the federal and the state governments to hasten the completion of Bida-Minna road. It lamented the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and advised the government to act fast to save the future of thousands of students currently staying idle at home.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to redouble efforts in tackling security challenges across the country, and come up with economic polices that will alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians,” the communique read. The synod, however, asked Nigerians to look unto God for divine strength to achieve their dreams, saying: “With faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. you shall overcome.”

Those that attended the four-day synod include the Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Rt. Rev. Markus Dogo, who was guest speaker, 28 members of the house of clergy and 68 members of the house of laity.