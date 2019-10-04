Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Senate has charged security agencies to step up surveillance on the Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways.

It gave the charge following a motion on piracy attacks on Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways sponsored by Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West).

The Senate also mandated the committee on works to ensure adequate funding in the 2020 budget for the completion of the Bonny – Port Harcourt waterways.

Apiafi, in her motion, recalled how four boats were attacked on 26th September, 2019 by pirates, dispossessed the passengers of their properties and even kidnapped some of them.

“This unprecedented challenge on the Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways have put many travellers at risk, and almost on a daily basis armed bandits kidnap commuters,” Apiafi said.

According to her, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLG) will soon commence its project along that route, adding that “this will increase traffic along the waterways and put more lives at risk.”

Thompson George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) who seconded the motion, said the activities of sea pirates had led to the abduction, killing and rape of Nigerians using the waterways.