The Serie A has resumed and DStv and GOtv will broadcast games featuring Inter Milan and Atalanta, both teams fighting to clinch a UEFA Champions League spot, live to football fans this weekend on SuperSport.

The games, scheduled to hold from 20-21 June, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 9 to DStv Premium. Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, and SuperSport Select 2 and SuperSport Select 5 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers.

The league’s first game is tomorrow as Torino welcome Parma to Turin’s Olympic Stadium. The game will kick-off at 6:30pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5. Torino will be desperate to break a six-game losing streak which has seen them slip down the relegation zone. Parma will, however, look to Ivorian star, Gervinho, for inspiration as they seek to climb from ninth place and challenge for a spot in Europe next season.

Also tomorrow, Hellas Verona will play host to Cagliari at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. The match will air live at 8:45pm on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5. Torino won just once in their last five Serie A matches before the break, but that’s plenty better than Cagliari, who are yet to taste victory in a match in any competition in 2020.

On Sunday, Atalanta hosts Sassuolo at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. The match will be broadcast live at 6:30pm on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 2 and 5. Atalanta have been one of the most entertaining team in Serie A this season, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be hoping his team can pick up where they left off back in March.

The biggest game of the weekend sees Inter Milan host Sampdoria at the San Siro on Sunday. The match kicks off at 8:45pm and will be broadcast on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5. Inter’s bid to win the league title has taken a nosedive, though victory in this game in hand will bring them back to within six points of table toppers, Juventus.