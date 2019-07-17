Inter Milan will return with a £60million bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Italians have made Lukaku their No 1 target this summer, with new manager Antonio Conte desperate for the Belgian to lead his forward line.

After United rejected an initial offer of a two-year loan worth £8million (€10m) with an obligation to buy, Inter will now return with a hard cash offer, according to ESPN.

The incoming £60m offer is reported to be independent of bonus clauses, meaning the eventual fee could be much higher.

Inter would also look to make the payment over the course of two years.

United are understood to be holding out for £80m for the Belgian, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wanting to recoup the cash paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in July 2017.