Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of training designed to keep officers and men of the Nigerian Army fit, the 2019 edition of 1 Division Inter-Brigade Officers Combat Proficiency Competition opened in Kaduna on Monday.

The competition, which is scheduled to run between Monday, August 5, through Friday, August 9 at the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) sport complex, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna, is expected to featured 42 officers from 1 Brigade, 31 brigade and 1 Div Garrison.

These 42 officers, all from 1 Div, will be competing in personnel weapon handling, shooting, endurance crossing, map reading and swimming within the stipulated five days.

Declaring the competition open, Special Guest of Honour, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Div, Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahaya, said the division was holding the competition as scheduled, aimed at improving proficiency in the Army operations.

According to him, the competition was also part of the proficiency vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

“Officers are leaders and commanders and for you to lead, you need to particularly physically fit to be able to lead in such way that will yield result. So, it is usually important to display the qualities required of a leader and that is why you are here,” he said.

“I urge you to compete according to the guidelines. It is a competition and so, it is expected that you all put in the spirit of sportsmanship in this competition.

“There must be a winner in any competition. Put in your very best and don’t lose sight of the competition which is training to ensure physical fitness so you can give those under you that cinfidence that you can lead them to success,” the GOC charges participating officers.

Earlier, the host of the competition, Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Jimmy Apkor, thanked the GOC for granting him the hosting right admidst current operations of the Nigerian Army.