Inter Milan and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have sent heartfelt messages to Taribo West on his 46th birthday.

The former Nigeria international was famous for his solid defensive performances and colourful hairstyles during his playing years.

Taribo, now a pastor, started his European career with Auxerre in 1993, having played for Nigerian sides, Obanta United, Sharks, Enugu Rangers and Julius Berger.

The centre-back spent four years with Auxerre, where he won the French championship and Cup titles before leaving for Italy to team up with Inter Milan and featured in 44 league games during his two-year stay with the Black and Blues.

In 2000, West joined rivals AC Milan and spent one season with the side, including a loan spell in England with Derby County.

The Super Eagles legend also featured for FC Kaiserslautern in Germany, Partizan, Al-Arabi, Plymouth Argyle and Paykan before his retirement.

On the international scene, West had 42 caps for Nigeria national team after making his debut against Sweden in May 1994.