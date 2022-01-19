From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The people of Ukawu community in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State have denied reports alleging that the community was at war with their neighbours in Ishinkwo community.

It also dismissed as false the report that four persons from the community were killed by suspected warlords from Ishinkwo.

There was report that victims of internal communal war between Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities in Onicha local government area of the state were from Ukawu.

But the community in a reaction said the community had never engaged in a war with their neighbours.

Youth Leader of the community, Mr.Monday Ugochukwu, told newsmen that his community was at peace with their neighbors.

He clarified that the skirmishes were actually between two of their neighbors, Abaomege and Ishinkwo.

He described the reports as misleading and capable of causing tension, and appealed to newsmen to urgently correct the errors in the reports for the interest of peace.

“The incident is correct; there was actually an ambush and people were killed. But there is an erroneous information that I want to correct in the report. It is not between Ukawu and Ishinkwo communities. Ukawu people had never been at war with any community. We are peace loving people and we live in peace with our neighbors. The criss is actually between Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities. And the victims were not Ukawu people” he said.