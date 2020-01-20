Inter Milan CEO, Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that they are interested in signing Chelsea-owned winger, Victor Moses in the January transfer window.

The swap deal involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola had fallen through and Inter Milan was considering other alternatives. The top candidate being considered for the wing-back role is Victor Moses, who is in the final five months of his loan deal with Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce.

In quotes by sempreinter.com via Sky Sport Italia, Marotta said on Moses: “He’s a candidate, definitely”.

Moses will have to terminate his contract with Fenerbahce before heading to Inter Milan on loan if an agreement is reached.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner had made six appearances for Fenerbahce in the league this season, scoring one goal.

He had been loaned out to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in August 2012.

Moses would be joining the likes of Danilo D’ambrosio, Biraghi, Candreva and Asamoah, as the clubs fullbacks as Inter was expected to be loaning out Valentino Lazaro to the Premier League and Di Marco to Verona.