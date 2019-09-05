Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, sued for peace among warring ethnic groups in the country.

Speaking at a forum organised by Indigenous Equity Foundation (IEF), in Abuja, Diete-Spiff, demanded that Nigerian, irrespective of their ethnic groups, be wary of their behaviour and utterances in order not to plunge the country into unwanted chaos.

“If we get into our roots, you will be surprised that we are really one. We should learn and understand each other and to speak out when we have to speak, and make it clear that we are nobody’s fool,” said Diete-Spiff.

Aside backing government on the creation of state police which he said would halt the growing insecurity, Diete-Spiff urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint young people into positions of governance to enable them contribute their share in developing the country.

On his part, Clark, who was represented by his aide, Mac Emakpore, said anybody who speaks for the peace and unity of Nigeria has his support.

Clark further reinterated the position on the restructuring of the country regardless of the nomenclature given, and stressed that Nigeria can not continue the way it is.

The convener of IEF, Dr James Abdullahi, said the event was put together for elder statesman to dissect the disturbing insecurity situation in the country.