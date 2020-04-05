Inter Milan will pass up the opportunity to sign Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses, on a permanent deal if they agree a deal with Fiorentina for Italy international, Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

Sportmediaset said Antonio Conte dreams of bringing Chiesa to the Nerazzurri with the winger now valued at €50million as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Conte is planning to convert Chiesa into a wing-back just as he did to Moses when he won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017. Inter Milan would be open to selling Dalbert and Nainggolan, and parting company with Moses in order to raise funds for the signing of Chiesa.

There was an option to buy for €10 million in the loan deal taking the former Nigeria international to Inter in January 2020.

Moses will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea in July and the London side will be desperate to sell him in the next transfer window rather than lose him for nothing in 2021.