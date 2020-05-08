Inter Milan’s entire first team squad have given negative results in testing for the coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Friday as they prepared to resume training.

Nearly all Serie A clubs have re-started training on an individual basis this week following a two-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic and all players and staff are subject to testing.

Sampdoria said previously they had found three new positive cases, Fiorentina reported six positive tests —- three players and three back-up staff —- and Torino one.

“FC Internazionale Milan announces that all the medical tests the first team underwent were negative,” the club said in a statement. “Optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon.”

“The club maintains the utmost attention to the preventive measures for the health of the players and all members of the club, in compliance with all government guidelines and the protection of public health.”

The players underwent both swab and antibody testing.

Although training is underway, it is not certain government will give permission for Serie A to restart this season and it is currently reviewing the Italian football federation’s medical protocol.(Reuters/NAN)