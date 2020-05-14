Inter Milan are specially monitoring the fitness of Chelsea-owned wing-back, Victor Moses ahead of the resumption of the Italian Serie A.

Italian sports daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the former Nigeria international is among four Inter players being specially observed by Antonio Conte and his staff since the players returned to the Suning Training Centre for individual training. The others being Kwadwo Asamoah, Romelu Lukaku and Stefano Sensi.

It will be recalled that Moses was on the sidelines before the league was halted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, missing the trip to Juventus due to a muscle-related injury.

However, the versatile winger is expected to have overcome the injury after more than two months of inactivity.

The future of the 29-year-old has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with his loan deal with the Nerazzurri expiring at the end of next month.