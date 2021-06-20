Inter have recognized Andrea Pinamonti’s role in the scudetto win during the 2020-21 season, posting a photo of the player on the club’s official Twitter account.

Pinamonti made eight appearances and scored one goal in Serie A last season, but the 22-year-old’s contributions are still deserving of recognition.

The post also links to a short video of highlights of the 22-year-old last season, demonstrating his best moments in a Nerazzurri shirt as he went on to lift the Scudetto with his teammates.