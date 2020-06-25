Inter have decided that they will not take up the option they have to sign Victor Moses on a permanent basis according to a report in yesterday’s print edition of Italian daily newspaper, Corriere dello Sport.

The Nigerian national team defender joined Inter on a six month loan deal with €12 million option to buy from Premier League side, Chelsea back in January and despite Inter still having almost a quarter of the Serie A season to play, they have already made their mind up about Moses.

Inter do not think it would be sensible to invest such a sum in a player who has been on the fringes since his arrival and struggled to break into the team ahead of Antonio Candreva.

The report from the Rome based news outlet goes on to explain that Inter feel it would be better to invest the money they would have spent to keep Moses into a player who could be a starter next season