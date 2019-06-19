Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Air Force has declared that cooperation among the Nigerian Armed Forces is responsible for the accomplishments it has recorded against Boko Haram insurgents.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Mobility Command, Air-Vice Marshal Uburufi Peter Uzezi who stated this during the Mobility Command NAF 2nd Quarter 2019 regimental dinner night, said the initiative was part of the position of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to encourage cooperation among the armed forces for success in its joint operations.

“This is not limited to the mobility command alone. It is an activity that is in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, aimed at rejuvenating regimentation within the Air Force. Regimented dinner night is a tradition all over the world in the armed forces. What we have done today is part of the regimentation process to promote cooperation and unity among the armed forces. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, the FOC, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) Commander, and the representative of the AIG are also here.

We also have some traditional rulers in our midst. So, it is part of the regimentation where we try to socialise and this is where the cooperation you see starts from.”

The special guest of honour, Air-Vice Marshall Eko Effion Osimu, commended the service chiefs, especially Abubakar, for the way he has repositioned the Nigerian Air Force. According to him, the tackling of insurgency in the North- East bears testimony to the cooperation existing within the armed forces.