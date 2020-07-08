It’ll be off the pitch battle as Inter Milan gets set to rival Napoli for the signature of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.
According to French source Le10sport, the Nerazzurri was set to break the bank by offering €80m for the Lille striker.
The Nigerian striker, who joined Lille from Belgian Pro League Club, Sporting Charleroi last summer was a sensation in his debut season in the French Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions in 2019/2020 campaign.
This earned him the Marc-Vivien Foe prize (an award for the best African Player in the French League).
Last week, Osimhen and his entourage were in Naples ahead his potential big money move to Italian Serie A.
In the Italian city, the 21-year-old had discussions with Napoli Coach, Gennaro Gattuso and club President, Aurelio De Laurentiis.
However, De Laurentiis had put a deadline of tomorrow to get the answer from Victor Osimhen’s entourage, otherwise the club will move on to other targets. Feelings remained positive, the striker would earn up to €3.5m per year, with bonuses, and would cost €50m.
Leave a Reply