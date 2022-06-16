Inter Milan has stepped up their pursuit of Udinese winger Destiny Udogie after confirming the exit of veteran Croatian midfielder, Ivan Perisic.

Perisic arrived at Inter in 2015 from Vfl Wolfsburg for €19 million and was part of their Serie A title triumph last year.

But the 33-year-old will end his seven-year association with the Nerazzurri this month as he is expected to confirm his switch to Tottenham Hotspur on July 1st.

Internazionale is keen to replace the left winger with quality additions and have shortlisted Destiny Udogie alongside Cagliari’s 22-year-old fullback Raoul Bellanova and Genoa’s Andrea Cambiaso.

But of Nigerian descent, Udogie is Inter’s preferred choice, and the club’s Sporting Director, Piero Ausilio met with the youngster’s agent Ferdinando Guarino at the club headquarters on Tuesday, according to FcInter1908.

The details of the meeting that reportedly lasted one and a half hours have not been made public, but the Black and Blues will have been made aware that Udogie will not come cheap.

The Italian youth international is valued at €20 million.

Deployed at left-back, wing-back, and as a left-winger at different times during the campaign, Udogie scored five goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances in the Italian Serie A.

Juventus, Napoli, and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old.

