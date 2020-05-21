Italian giant, Inter Milan is not ready to pay £10.75 million for former Nigerian international, Victor Moses.

The online edition of The Sun UK had provided a fresh update on the future of the Chelsea-owned wing-back and the report stated that the Nerazzurri valued Victor Moses at six million pounds (approximately N3.17 billion in Nigerian currency) because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Inter Milan not take up its option to sign Moses permanently, it would be a real headache for Chelsea as he is not in the plans of manager Frank Lampard and has roughly one year left on his contract.

Inter coach, Antonio Conte had proposed that the Nigerian should be loaned again for whole of the 2020-2021 season, but Chelsea is unlikely to react favourably to this idea because he is nearing the end of his contract.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner had been loaned out to five different clubs sine joining Chelsea in 2012, including Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter.

Moses had made four starts from a possible nine in all competitions since reuniting with Conte in January.