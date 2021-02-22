From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Senior Staff workers in the Federal Government -owned University centres have canvassed for their inclusion in the earned allowance currently being negotiated by the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) in the country.

The group under the umbrella of SSANU and NASU inter-University Centres Joint Action Committee asked the Federal Government to include them in the ongoing negotiation over earned allowance. They include senior workers in Arabic Language Village in Borno and French Village in Badagry Lagos State.

Chairman Borno State Chapter of the body, Malam Murtala Kayarda in a press statement in Maiduguri said their members in various university centres across the country were part of SSANU and NASU and as such, should be included in the disbursement of the earned allowance.

“We the SSANU and NASU branches of Inter-University centres are hereby forwarding our dismay over the continuous exemption of the inter-University Centres from the disbursement of the Earned allowances,” Borno State chairman of the body,” he disclosed.

He said N25 billion was disbursed by the Federal government as earned allowance to SSANU and NASU in November 2017, N8 billion in January 2018, N25 billion in 2019 and N40 billion in 2020 wirhout consideration to inter-varsity centres staff.

“In view of this continious exemption from the earned allowances, which we are also bonafide members of the union, we prayed the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU and indeed the Federal Government look into the situation with a view to doing justice to us,” he said