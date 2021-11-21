Victor Osimhen can do serious damage to champions Inter Milan tomorrow, according to one of their former stars.

Napoli, who are top of Serie A table and unbeaten after 12 rounds of matches, visit champions Inter, who are third in the standings and seven points adrift.

The 22-year-old Osimhen has scored five goals in 10 appearances in Serie A this season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Former Italy defender Guiseppe Bergomi has now warned Inter must keep an extra eye on the Nigeria striker tomorrow.

“That the whole department can go into crisis due to Osimhen’s revs. They will have to raise the defensive line and there, in those spaces, he can hurt,” Bergomi told Stylo24.

“On the other hand, he [Osimhen] just needs a long throw that he leaves and you don’t catch him anymore. I still remember that at the beginning Spalletti told me that he still had to grow, but now I see that he has found sensitivity in playing the ball on the ground.

“Osimhen. It is one that allows you to play with even lower defense, because when you throw it and go. Like Inter did last year with Lukaku.

“Mine was another [form of] football, but Osimhen gave me a good impression, he has speed and physical strength. I must admit that he is the striker who has impressed me the most in this championship.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .