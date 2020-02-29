Inter Milan are reportedly interested in a discount for Victor Moses. The interest only comes should they decide to make the deal permanent of course. The current loan to buy deal is set around €10million, but Inter are interested in a further discount from Chelsea.

Inter and Chelsea are likely to discuss a few different deals over the summer. They’re reportedly interested in Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso as well. The pursuit of the deal will be interesting. If Victor Moses continues to get playing time and improves under Conte’s system, he’ll be a pretty obvious choice for Inter to pursue permanently.

The timing will be key with how Inter chooses to handle the loan deals of Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses. With Lautaro Martinez likely departing this summer as well, the transfer window will be a busy one for Inter Milan. It’ll be fascinating to see what they prioritise.

Meanwhile, Moses has reacted to Inter Milan’s progress into the Round of 16 of the Europa League following back-to-back victories against Ludogorets Razgrad.

Having secured a 2-0 first-leg win at Ludogorets Arena, the former Super Eagles star played a key role to help Inter reach the next stage of the European tournament with a 2-1 victory, on Thursday night.